Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,999,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,917,000 after purchasing an additional 490,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Shares of TXN opened at $177.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average is $169.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

