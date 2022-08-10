Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $772,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 417,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,095 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 227,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 77,168 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

