Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,506. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

