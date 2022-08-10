Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

SRRK stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Amir Nashat purchased 1,197,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $5,870,160.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,597. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.