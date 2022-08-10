Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.80 million during the quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SSL opened at C$7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 37.00. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 871,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,961,607.10.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.