RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 51771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

RYU Apparel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$9.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.35 million during the quarter.

RYU Apparel Company Profile

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

