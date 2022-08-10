Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 90,256 shares.The stock last traded at $13.81 and had previously closed at $13.41.

A number of research firms have commented on RWAY. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,847. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 255,383 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 101.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 280.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

