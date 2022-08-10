Rune (RUNE) Market Cap Hits $544,840.14

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. Rune has a market capitalization of $544,840.14 and $2,589.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.31 or 0.00168548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded up 58.8% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015012 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00039610 BTC.
Rune Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.