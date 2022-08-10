Rune (RUNE) Market Cap Hits $544,840.14

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. Rune has a market capitalization of $544,840.14 and $2,589.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.31 or 0.00168548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded up 58.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

