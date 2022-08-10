Rune (RUNE) Achieves Market Cap of $538,671.95

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Rune has traded up 85.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $538,671.95 and approximately $2,501.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $39.85 or 0.00173983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

