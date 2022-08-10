Rune (RUNE) Achieves Market Cap of $538,671.95

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Rune has traded up 85.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $538,671.95 and approximately $2,501.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $39.85 or 0.00173983 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Rune
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Buying and Selling Rune
