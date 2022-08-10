Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $1.40

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Root from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Root to $1.80 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

Root Stock Performance

Shares of Root stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. 76,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Root has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Root

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,125,000. Galileo PTC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,714,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $2,830,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

