Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stake Raised by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises 1.9% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. 21,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,844. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $64.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.00%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

