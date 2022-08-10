Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,617,648. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,377,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,315,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 664,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,649 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.