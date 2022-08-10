Robert W. Baird Trims Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price to $20.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRSH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $526,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,707. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100,541 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in Freshworks by 15,228.4% in the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 2,566.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 88,225 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth $7,893,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $7,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.