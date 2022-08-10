Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,330. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.