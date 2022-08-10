Reviewing Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) & Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Lipocine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals 1 2 11 1 2.80 Lipocine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $72.64, indicating a potential upside of 12.99%. Lipocine has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 382.76%. Given Lipocine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lipocine is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals -866.81% -607.37% -86.27% Lipocine N/A -1.93% -1.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Lipocine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Lipocine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals $66.56 million 102.89 -$746.35 million ($8.03) -8.01 Lipocine $16.14 million 3.98 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Lipocine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipocine has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Lipocine shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Lipocine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats Lipocine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases. It also develops EMPAVELI (systemic pegcetacoplan) for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease (CAD), and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) in hematology; C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) in nephrology; and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in neurology. In addition, the company develops APL-2006, a bispecific C3 and VEGF inhibitor for treating complement-mediated disorders; APL-1030, a C3 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative diseases; and the combination of EMPAVELI and a small interfering RNA, or siRNA for reducing the production of C3 proteins by the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to co-develop pegcetacoplan; and a research collaboration with Beam Therapeutics Inc. focused on the use of Beam's base editing technology to discover new treatments for complement-driven diseases. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Lipocine

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company's pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; LPCN 1111, an oral prodrug of testosterone tridecanoate for once daily dosing, which has completed Phase II clinical trial in hypogonadal men; LPCN 1148, a novel prodrug of testosterone and testosterone laurate for the management of decompensated cirrhosis; LPCN 1154, an investigational new drug application to conduct a Phase 2 study in Postpartum depression; LPCN 2101 for women with epilepsy, which has completed pre-clinical study; and LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product that has completed dose finding Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.