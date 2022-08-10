Research Analysts Set Expectations for Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the technology company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WTS. Cowen decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.25.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Shares of WTS stock opened at $143.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Articles

