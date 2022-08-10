Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €223.00 ($227.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/2/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($236.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/1/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €182.00 ($185.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/28/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €193.00 ($196.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

7/28/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($236.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/27/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €230.00 ($234.69) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/18/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €255.00 ($260.20) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/13/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €239.00 ($243.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/11/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €214.00 ($218.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/8/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($236.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/7/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €240.00 ($244.90) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/15/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €230.00 ($234.69) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/13/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €212.00 ($216.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTX stock traded down €0.15 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €188.90 ($192.76). 72,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 52 week low of €159.40 ($162.65) and a 52 week high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €190.04.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.