Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $82.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 164,878 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $4,343,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,744,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 20.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.