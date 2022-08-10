Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 961,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $127,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Republic Services by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 60,449 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.