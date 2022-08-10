Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.
Rent-A-Center Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $28.80 on Monday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 191.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
