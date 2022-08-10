Reed’s (REED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Reed’s to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Reed’s has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 34.00% and a negative return on equity of 239.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Reed’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REED opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Reed’s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reed’s stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REED Get Rating ) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Reed’s worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Reed’s to $0.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Reed’s

(Get Rating)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

Featured Stories

