REDW Wealth LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after purchasing an additional 565,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,530,000 after purchasing an additional 339,916 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,816,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,562,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

ESGD stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. 21,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,561. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

