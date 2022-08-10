REDW Wealth LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 411,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,353,000 after acquiring an additional 139,562 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

