REDW Wealth LLC Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VB traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,123. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.03.
