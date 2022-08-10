REDW Wealth LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.53. 27,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,556. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

