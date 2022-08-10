REDW Wealth LLC Purchases 46,998 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,998 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 275.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 23,621 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 153.5% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,132. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

