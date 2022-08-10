ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 38.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $6,018.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,923.65 or 1.00002315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00049506 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00227190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00152093 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00268688 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00059234 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004818 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.