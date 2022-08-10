Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chevron (CVX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chevron (NYSE: CVX):

8/9/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $168.00.

8/4/2022 – Chevron had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $181.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $178.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $183.00.

7/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $166.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $179.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $179.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $181.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $181.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.41 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $305.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.91.

Get Chevron Co alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,043 shares of company stock valued at $47,365,905 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.