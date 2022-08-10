ReapChain Price Tops $0.0819 on Major Exchanges (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,869.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00036822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00066532 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReapChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

