Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $115.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rapid7 by 8.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,611,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $2,038,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.1% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 9.9% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.11.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

