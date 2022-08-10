Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.28 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 233,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,409. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. Radware has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.13, a PEG ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Radware by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Radware by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

