Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Price Down 6.4% Following Weak Earnings

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 291,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Radware alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Radware Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Radware by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Radware by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 205,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.