RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. RadNet had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RadNet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RadNet Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 10,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RadNet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RadNet by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

