Quilter plc (LON:QLT) to Issue GBX 1.20 Dividend

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:QLT traded down GBX 3.95 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.80 ($1.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,823. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5,987.50. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.15 ($2.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

QLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Quilter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 132.50 ($1.60).

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £243,693.75 ($294,458.37). In other news, insider Glyn Barker bought 88,858 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £99,520.96 ($120,252.49). Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($294,458.37).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

