Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.95

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QST. ATB Capital upgraded Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$24.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.