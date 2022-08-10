Quebecor Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Cormark also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th.

Quebecor ( TSE:QBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

