Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $65.73 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Qtum has a market cap of $414.00 million and $65.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00017339 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005038 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,281,214 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

