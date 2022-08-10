Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Decreased by William Blair

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($1.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $76.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

