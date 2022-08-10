Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Decreased by Analyst

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Glaukos in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Glaukos’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Glaukos stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.41. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,575,000 after purchasing an additional 99,170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 513.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,779,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 1.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 641,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

