Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Decreased by Wedbush

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

CXW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of CXW opened at $9.50 on Monday. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.82.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,247,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

