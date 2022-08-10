Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Aeva Technologies in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Aeva Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 7.8 %

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,407.47% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

