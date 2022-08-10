Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Issued By KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Howmet Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 218,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 84.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 351.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 106,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 39.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

