Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $366.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.2 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA stock opened at $342.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.17. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

