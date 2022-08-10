Public Index Network Price Tops $0.0021 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $323,419.78 and $812.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00040200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014758 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

