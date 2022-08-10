Public Index Network Price Tops $0.0021 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $323,419.78 and $812.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 29% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00040200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014758 BTC.
About Public Index Network
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.
Public Index Network Coin Trading
