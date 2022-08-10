Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Declares $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $12.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

NYSE:PRU traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

