Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) PT Lowered to €13.30 at UBS Group

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BGAOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Proximus from €20.50 ($20.92) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Proximus from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.50 ($15.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. 1,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Proximus has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.