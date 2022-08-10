Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $10.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,953. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

