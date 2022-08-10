Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of GOVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,066,218 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.