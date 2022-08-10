Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,066,218 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

