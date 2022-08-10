Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 12.5% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $93.64. 40,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,240. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

