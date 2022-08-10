Provence Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,971 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.